Las Vegas police urge pool safety after 6-year-old dies, 2-year-old hospitalized

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are urging pool safety after the department saw its first child drowning death of the year this weekend.

One June 4 at approximately 4:55 p.m., LVMPD responded to the 9000 block of Reindeer Lake Street in the northeast valley. A 6-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a swimming pool. The child was taken to Centennial Hills Hospital where he was pronounced dead. LVMPD said it was the first drowning death of a child this year.

The day before at around 8:22 p.m., officers responded to a mobile home park in the 4900 block of Stanley Avenue for a report of a drowning, also in a swimming pool. The 2-year-old girl was taken to University Medical Center where she remains in critical condition.

The investigation into both incidents is ongoing, LVMPD said.

Police said child drownings are preventable by following the three Ps of pool safety:

Patrol – Designate an adult to supervise children in the water at all times.

Protect – Install fencing, door alarms, locks and other safety measures to create a defensive barrier between your child and the pool. Check them regularly to ensure they are in working order.

Prepare – Create a plan ahead of time by enrolling your child in swimming lessons, taking CPR classes, and having a plan in place to call 911 in case of an emergency.

For more tips on how to prevent drownings, visit: https://www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/Health-Topics/drowning-prevention/

