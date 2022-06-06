Las Vegas police looking for man who allegedly made threats toward synagogue

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a “suspicious person” they said made threatening comments at a local synagogue.

Police received reports about the person around 10:20 a.m. on June 4 at the synagogue in the 9000 block of Hillpointe Road, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Rampart Boulevard. Security told police an unidentified man entered, causing a disturbance and making threatening comments toward the synagogue.

The man was described as a Black man, 5′9″ with a muscular build and dreadlocks pulled up into a bun. Police said he has multiple tattoos on his face, including his temple area, and was wearing a gray tank top, black jeans and brown boots.

Anyone with any information about this person is asked to contact the Summerlin Area Command Investigative Section at 702-828-7777. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

