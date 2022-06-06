Advertisement

Las Vegas police looking for man who allegedly made threats toward synagogue

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a man they said made threats toward a synagogue.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a man they said made threats toward a synagogue.(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:58 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a “suspicious person” they said made threatening comments at a local synagogue.

Police received reports about the person around 10:20 a.m. on June 4 at the synagogue in the 9000 block of Hillpointe Road, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Rampart Boulevard. Security told police an unidentified man entered, causing a disturbance and making threatening comments toward the synagogue.

The man was described as a Black man, 5′9″ with a muscular build and dreadlocks pulled up into a bun. Police said he has multiple tattoos on his face, including his temple area, and was wearing a gray tank top, black jeans and brown boots.

Anyone with any information about this person is asked to contact the Summerlin Area Command Investigative Section at 702-828-7777. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A man has died following a shooting Monday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.
Police investigate shooting at west Las Vegas apartment complex
Shaggy is a two-time Grammy award-winning artist.
Reggae icon Shaggy headlining free downtown Las Vegas luau
2-alarm fire damages building of former Las Vegas strip club
2-alarm fire damages building of former Las Vegas strip club
In this April 21, 2016 file photo, houses line streets near the edge of the Las Vegas Valley in...
Best places to live in Nevada