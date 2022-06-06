Advertisement

Las Vegas police close case after woman dies in storage unit

Suspicious death investigation at storage unit on March 28, 2022.
Suspicious death investigation at storage unit on March 28, 2022.(Barclay Fernandez/FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they closed a suspicious death case after it was determined a woman found dead in a storage unit was not the victim of a homicide.

According to police, a woman in her 50s was found dead in a storage unit in the 8800 block of Centennial Parkway near Durango on March 28. At the time, LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said the case was “especially suspicious” because there was “no way” to be accidentally locked in.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 59-year-old Nathalie Burris. Burris died from heroin and methamphetamine toxicity along with recent cocaine use and heart disease. Her death was ruled an accident by the coroner’s office.

As a result, LVMPD said they were no longer investigating Burris’ death as a homicide and said the case was closed.

