Advertisement

Former Las Vegas strip club building goes up in flames

Former Las Vegas strip club building goes up in flames
Former Las Vegas strip club building goes up in flames(Kyle Oster/FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:36 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas and Clark County firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at the former Crazy Horse Too building at 2476 Industrial Road early Sunday morning.  Fire dispatchers received several calls that flames were seen from the roof of the large, vacant building.

The news release said firefighters arrived to heavy smoke from the building. Fire officials said they forced entry in the building, they found the interior heavily involved with fire. 

When flames began getting worse, fire officials said additional firefighters and equipment were requested.

It took firefighters approximately 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.  It was completely out by 7:00 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to officials, a damage estimate was not immediately available, damage was heavy including the roof collapsing.

There were no injuries in connection with the incident.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Illegal fireworks generic
Clark County warns of higher fines if caught using illegal fireworks
Las Vegas Valley temps to reach ‘high risk’ by end of week
A top ten basketball recruit in the country was shot 10 times at a North Las Vegas house party,...
Las Vegas basketball star shot 10 times graduates less than two months after shooting
Local basketball star shot 10 times graduates less than two months after shooting
Las Vegas basketball star shot 10 times graduates less than two months after shooting