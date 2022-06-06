Former Las Vegas strip club building goes up in flames

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas and Clark County firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at the former Crazy Horse Too building at 2476 Industrial Road early Sunday morning. Fire dispatchers received several calls that flames were seen from the roof of the large, vacant building.

The news release said firefighters arrived to heavy smoke from the building. Fire officials said they forced entry in the building, they found the interior heavily involved with fire.

When flames began getting worse, fire officials said additional firefighters and equipment were requested.

It took firefighters approximately 45 minutes to bring the fire under control. It was completely out by 7:00 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to officials, a damage estimate was not immediately available, damage was heavy including the roof collapsing.

There were no injuries in connection with the incident.

