Forecast Outlook - 6/6/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Dry conditions continue for Southern Nevada with temperatures starting to climb each day this week. A strong area of high pressure to our south will be moving north over the next couple of days resulting in our first real heat wave of the summer season.

Monday we’re looking for a forecasted high temperature in Las Vegas of 101° and that is only the beginning. Temperatures will continue to climb each day topping out right around 110° by Friday and Saturday.

It is highly likely that an excessive heat warning will be issued by the National Weather Service in the next 24 to 48 hours. We are also likely to break high temperature records on Friday and Saturday so brace yourself, the Las Vegas furnace is about to be cranked on high.

