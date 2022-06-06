Clark County warns of higher fines if caught using illegal fireworks

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the Fourth of July holiday quickly approaching, Clark County is advising residents that fines for those caught using illegal fireworks have increased.

According to a news release, the Nevada State Legislature authorized Clark County to increase the fines for illegal fireworks during the 2021 session. As such, starting this year, those caught using illegal fireworks in unincorporated Clark County will fave an increased minimum fine of $500, up from the previous $250. The legislation allows for fines of up to $10,000 for large amounts of illegal fireworks found within the community, the release notes.

“The use of illegal fireworks in neighborhoods over the Fourth of July has been a growing problem that we need the community’s help to solve,” said Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, who has been active in working to address the issue. “As residents come and go from the Las Vegas Valley in upcoming weeks, we ask you not to buy illegal fireworks sold by vendors outside our area for use here. If you plan to use fireworks in your family celebrations, please only buy safe and sane fireworks from the local booths that are approved to operate over the holiday.”

Officials note that only fireworks labeled “safe & sane” are allowed from June 28 through July 4.

Partners in Clark County’s “You Light It, We Write It” effort include area cities, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Nevada Highway Patrol.

As part of the initiative, rather than calling 911, residents are asked to report illegal fireworks complaints online. In 2021, according to the county, the ISpy site logged 21,134 complaints from June 28 – July 4, including 13,447 on July 4.

The release notes that complaints submitted on the ISpy fireworks site are for data collection purposes only – they do not result in a police dispatch. The misuse of 911 to report fireworks complaints bogs down the local police and fire dispatch center and can reduce response times to emergencies, the county warns.

“July Fourth is one of our busiest nights of the year for accidents and fires,” said Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck. “We need the public’s support in keeping celebrations safe and sane, and we also need to remind the public not to call 911 to report complaints about illegal fireworks because 911 should only be used to report life-threatening emergencies.”

For more information on the “You Light It, We Write It” campaign, visit here.

