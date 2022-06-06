Capriotti’s celebrating its 46th birthday with free sandwich giveaway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop will celebrate its 46th birthday later this month by giving away free subs.

According to a news release, on June 13, Capriotti’s will offer buy one, get one free on all small turkey subs.

As part of the offer, guests can choose from the following turkey subs:

The Bobbie - Homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo.

Cole Turkey - Homemade turkey, coleslaw, provolone cheese, Russian dressing and mayo.

Homemade Turkey Sub - Homemade turkey topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.

According to Capriotti’s, here’s how diners can claim the BOGO sandwich deal:

How To Claim This Offer

Download the Capriotti’s app in the GooglePlay Store or the iOS App store and place your order within the app or online

Add any two small turkey subs to your cart

Apply coupon code CAPS46BDAY at checkout

The offer is only valid on June 13 on purchases made online or through the app.

