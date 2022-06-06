Advertisement

Capriotti’s celebrating its 46th birthday with free sandwich giveaway

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop will celebrate its 46th birthday later this month by giving away free...
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop will celebrate its 46th birthday later this month by giving away free subs.(Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:59 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop will celebrate its 46th birthday later this month by giving away free subs.

According to a news release, on June 13, Capriotti’s will offer buy one, get one free on all small turkey subs.

As part of the offer, guests can choose from the following turkey subs:

  • The Bobbie - Homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo.
  • Cole Turkey - Homemade turkey, coleslaw, provolone cheese, Russian dressing and mayo.
  • Homemade Turkey Sub - Homemade turkey topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.

According to Capriotti’s, here’s how diners can claim the BOGO sandwich deal:

How To Claim This Offer

  • Download the Capriotti’s app in the GooglePlay Store or the iOS App store and place your order within the app or online.
  • Add any two small turkey subs to your cart
  • Apply coupon code CAPS46BDAY at checkout

The offer is only valid on June 13 on purchases made online or through the app.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

In this April 21, 2016 file photo, houses line streets near the edge of the Las Vegas Valley in...
Best places to live in Nevada
Station Casinos Fourth of July fireworks at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa.
Station Casinos to host Fourth of July fireworks at 6 Las Vegas Valley properties
Come support Three Square food bank by eating at several valley restaurants from June 6th...
MORE: Support families in need with Restaurant Week kicking off June 6th
The Entre Institute has classes, events, tools/software to help people identify which is the...
MORE: Learn the skills to be a successful Entrepeneur