Boulder City seeing sporadic power issues

By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:46 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Boulder City is seeing sporadic power issues around the city Monday afternoon, according to officials.

A spokesperson for the city said they received multiple reports of power issues after a phase imbalance on a circuit. It powers areas around downtown Boulder City including:

  • Avenue G
  • Avenue L
  • Avenue M
  • Arizona Street
  • Utah Street
  • Wyoming Street

Full restoration of power was expected around 6:30 p.m. It’s unclear how many customers are impacted.

Boulder City manages its own utility and is not part of NV Energy.

