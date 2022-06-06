Boulder City seeing sporadic power issues

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Boulder City is seeing sporadic power issues around the city Monday afternoon, according to officials.

A spokesperson for the city said they received multiple reports of power issues after a phase imbalance on a circuit. It powers areas around downtown Boulder City including:

Avenue G

Avenue L

Avenue M

Arizona Street

Utah Street

Wyoming Street

Full restoration of power was expected around 6:30 p.m. It’s unclear how many customers are impacted.

Boulder City manages its own utility and is not part of NV Energy.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.