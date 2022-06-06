Boulder City seeing sporadic power issues
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:46 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Boulder City is seeing sporadic power issues around the city Monday afternoon, according to officials.
A spokesperson for the city said they received multiple reports of power issues after a phase imbalance on a circuit. It powers areas around downtown Boulder City including:
- Avenue G
- Avenue L
- Avenue M
- Arizona Street
- Utah Street
- Wyoming Street
Full restoration of power was expected around 6:30 p.m. It’s unclear how many customers are impacted.
Boulder City manages its own utility and is not part of NV Energy.
