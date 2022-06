(Stacker) - What do you look for in an ideal town? Proximity to trails, lakes, and beaches? How about top-ranked schools for your children? Would you like a professional or college sports team nearby, or do you prefer museums and art walks?

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Nevada using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.

On the list, there’s a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums.

#10: Sparks

- Population: 100,589

- Median home value: $301,500 (59% own)

- Median rent: $1,138 (41% rent)

- Median household income: $64,645

- Top public schools: Truckee Meadows Community College High School (A), Academy of Art Careers & Technology (A), Coral Academy of Science High School (A)

- Top private schools: Excel Christian School (B+), Imagination Station Learning Center, Pebbles Preschool - the Rock Church

#9: Carson City

- Population: 54,773

- Median home value: $273,800 (57% own)

- Median rent: $940 (43% rent)

- Median household income: $55,718

- Top public schools: Al Seeliger Elementary School (B+), Fritsch Elementary School (B+), Carson High School (B+)

- Top private schools: St. Teresa Elementary School, Bethlehem Lutheran School, Capital Christian School

#8: Paradise

- Population: 235,087

- Median home value: $239,400 (39% own)

- Median rent: $978 (61% rent)

- Median household income: $48,312

- Top public schools: Coral Academy Of Science Las Vegas Tamarus (A+), Advanced Technologies Academy (A+), West Career & Technical Academy (A)

- Top private schools: Calvary Chapel Green Valley Christian Academy (B-), St. Viator Catholic School, Challenger School - Silverado

#7: Enterprise

- Population: 171,108

- Median home value: $315,300 (61% own)

- Median rent: $1,434 (39% rent)

- Median household income: $81,461

- Top public schools: Advanced Technologies Academy (A+), West Career & Technical Academy (A), Las Vegas Academy of the Arts (A)

- Top private schools: Southern Highlands Preparatory School, Good Samaritan Christian Academy, Creative Kids - Blue Diamond

#6: Mogul

- Population: 1,334

- Median home value: $404,900 (89% own)

- Median rent: $1,513 (11% rent)

- Median household income: $113,583

- Top public schools: Truckee Meadows Community College High School (A), Academy of Art Careers & Technology (A), Coral Academy of Science High School (A)

#5: Reno

- Population: 246,500

- Median home value: $335,000 (48% own)

- Median rent: $1,029 (52% rent)

- Median household income: $58,790

- Top public schools: Truckee Meadows Community College High School (A), Reno High School (A), Academy of Art Careers & Technology (A)

- Top private schools: Our Lady of the Snows School, Little Flower School, St. Albert the Great School

#4: Henderson

- Population: 300,116

- Median home value: $318,800 (64% own)

- Median rent: $1,292 (36% rent)

- Median household income: $74,147

- Top public schools: Advanced Technologies Academy (A+), Pinecrest Academy Inspirada (A+), Coral Academy Of Science Las Vegas Windmill (A+)

- Top private schools: Lake Mead Christian Academy (A), American Heritage Academy (A-), GV Christian School (B-)

#3: Spring Valley

- Population: 207,127

- Median home value: $262,000 (45% own)

- Median rent: $1,191 (55% rent)

- Median household income: $58,388

- Top public schools: Advanced Technologies Academy (A+), West Career & Technical Academy (A), Las Vegas Academy of the Arts (A)

- Top private schools: Calvary Chapel Christian School (A), Cornerstone Christian Academy (B), Las Vegas Day School

#2: Incline Village

- Population: 8,669

- Median home value: $869,900 (72% own)

- Median rent: $1,528 (28% rent)

- Median household income: $99,006

- Top public schools: Truckee Meadows Community College High School (A), Incline High School (A), Academy of Art Careers & Technology (A)

- Top private schools: Lake Tahoe School

#1: Kingsbury

- Population: 2,144

- Median home value: $520,800 (73% own)

- Median rent: $1,189 (27% rent)

- Median household income: $62,296

- Top public schools: Douglas County High School (A-), Carson Valley Middle School (A-), Gene Scarselli Elementary School (A-)

