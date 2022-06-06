1 killed, 1 injured after shooting east of Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One man was killed and another was hurt after a shooting east of the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. June 3 in the 1000 block of Sierra Vista Drive near Desert Inn and Maryland Parkway. LVMPD found a man in a back alley suffering from a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead on scene.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.

Police said another man suffering from a gunshot wound took himself to Sunrise Hospital for treatment. He remains hospitalized with non life-threatening wounds.

Investigators said the two victims were involved in an argument with an unidentified Hispanic male. During the argument, the suspect shot both victims and ran away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

