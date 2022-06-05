Forecast Outlook-6/5/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Cloud cover lingers Sunday morning but we should experience more sunshine by the afternoon.

A strong low that delivered the clouds and wind Saturday is pushing north away from our area. That will pave the way for daytime temperatures to begin trending in an upward direction for the week ahead.

High pressure starts to build in Monday and will strengthen as the week goes on.

Temperatures will head into triple digit range Monday and will likely to 109 degrees by next Saturday. Good chance we will see excessive heat potential as early as Wednesday.

Air Quality remains unhealthy for some because of the dust that was kicked up Saturday.

Something else to keep in mind the UV index for Sunday is 10 or very high.

