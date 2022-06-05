Forecast Outlook-6/5/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -High pressure will start to build into the Desert Southwest this week.

That high will allow for temperatures to climb significantly by the end of the week.

We’ll start slow, 100 degrees Monday then build to around 108 degrees by next Saturday.

Don’t be surprised to see an Excessive Heat Watch to be posted for the the days ahead.

The current computer models show that we won’t get a break from the heat until next Monday and even then we will remain on the cusp of excessive heat.

Some new record temperatures could be established during the week if not for daytime highs for record daytime lows.

Air quality will be moderate due to ground level ozone. Dust and other particulate matter should not be an issue.

The UV index for Monday is 10 which is very high.

