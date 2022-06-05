Advertisement

Forecast Outlook-6/4/22

Lighter Wind & Warmer Temperatures Sunday
By Les Krifaton
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 8:44 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -An area of low pressure remains in place Sunday for our area.

Off the coast high pressure is poised to move in to the southwest Monday pushing our daytime temperatures up several degrees above normal.

What will be a nice change is the wind will be much calmer for our area, with the exception of our local mountains where gusts are expected to be around 25 MPH.

The main weather story for us will be the warmer than normal temperatures that will be settling in over the next several days.

We will hit triple digits Monday and climb up to 107 degrees by Friday.

Because of Saturday’s wind air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups Sunday.

The UV Index for Sunday is 10 or very high.

