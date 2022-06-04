Girl remains in UMC burn unit five months after bus explosion

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 has an update on four children rescued from a bus after it exploded. Two had critical burns and so did their father who ran into the flames to save them. Five months later, one girl remains in the hospital at University Medical Center’s Lions Burn Care unit.

“Saving my daughter. Pumping her heart for ten minutes. Thank you,” cried Kyle Copeland at a news conference at UMC in March. The Copeland family got a chance to thank the Las Vegas based flight crew that responded when the family’s bus exploded in Utah.

The Copeland family was visiting friends for the holidays traveling in the converted bus. On December 27, 2021, the parents were outside, and their four children were inside when a propane leak led to an explosion.

“The pilot light of our heater ignited the bus,” Whitney Copeland said.

Kyle went in to rescue his kids and was seriously burned as was the youngest child, 4-year-old Krew. Krew spent two months in the hospital and has had 12 surgeries so far.

“He will have quite a few surgeries in the future with his contractures, that is tightening of the scars, so they will have to do some relief surgeries... But all in all, he is progressing. I mean we are seeing changes every day… so it is good… it gives us hope,” said mom Whitney.

Pepper Copeland, 12, went into cardiac arrest during flight to Las Vegas and was brought back to life. She was burned on 56% of her body and has had 42 surgeries.

“She is actually done with her major surgeries during this hospital stay so that’s a great sign. We just need to get her pain managed and make sure some of her remaining wounds are covered and they are continuing to heal before she leaves the hospital which may be another week or two,” Whitney said.

The military family has lived all over the country and has been staying in Las Vegas since the accident. For now, the Copelands plan to stay in Southern Nevada while they receive continued medical care. Someone even donated a place for them to live.

“The next year of our lives will be very chaotic. Lots of doctors appointments and therapies, but all and all we will still be together and that is what is most important to our family,” Whitney said.

Here is a link to the family’s fundraiser for medical and living expenses: Fundraiser for Kyle Copeland by Janie McDade Hawley : Help The Copeland Family After Horrific Accident! (gofundme.com)

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.