Forecast Outlook-6/4/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Windy conditions return to the Las Vegas area Saturday.

A system is pushing wind gusts of up to 35 MPH into our area for the day.

We have a Red Flag Warning going into effect from 9 AM until 8 PM.

The deep low off the Pacific Northwest that’s creating the wind will actually move back toward the Gulf of Alaska Sunday allowing the winds to die down and become more zonal.

Sunday we begin to see warming.

The high will be 99 degrees.

A high pressure area will start to build midweek that will open the door to some serious warming. 105 on Wednesday and Thursday and up to 108 by Friday.

Because of the windy conditions Saturday air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The UV Index is 9 or very high.

