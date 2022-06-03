Advertisement

Woman accused of ‘pistol whipping,’ shooting man reaches plea deal

Lucretia Smith
Lucretia Smith(Henderson Police Department)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:02 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman accused of “pistol whipping” a man, causing the gun to go off and killing him, reached a plea deal with prosecutors, according to Clark County court records.

Lucretia Smith, 29, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, according to records from Clark County District Court.

Smith was arrested in Aug. 2021 after the shooting death of Mario Hunt near Arroyo Grande and Sunset Road in Henderson. According to police, surveillance video in the area showed Smith and Hunt in a physical fight in a front yard in the area.

Smith was holding a gun, according to an arrest report. When Smith got close, she raised the gun above her head and hit Hunt with it, but the gun discharged and Hunt fell to the ground. Smith was then seen getting into a car and fleeing the scene, the report said.

Smith admitted to being at the location of the shooting and owning a handgun, the arrest report said. She told police she attempted to “pistol whip” Hunt but the handgun discharged, shooting him in the head.

Smith is set to be sentenced on July 12.

