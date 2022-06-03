Report: Driver drank 5 shots before crash that killed Las Vegas father, critically injured 3-year-old

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman accused of running from the scene of a deadly crash reportedly had taken five shots before getting in the car, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Lisa Geurino, 38, faces DUI and hit-and-run charges after the crash around 4 a.m. June 1 near Centennial Parkway and Shaumber Road. Police received a call from the other driver reporting the crash, the arrest report said.

The right-front passenger, identified by LVMPD and the Clark County Coroner as 38-year-old Stephen Palmatier, was deemed beyond resuscitation. The report noted that the car was occupied by a family. The 3-year-old son was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition and the mother and 6-year-old daughter were also taken to UMC for treatment.

A 2019 Jeep Cherokee was left at the scene, the report said. Police identified the driver as Geurino, who was not at the scene when police arrived and did not call police to report the crash, police said.

Based on the investigation, police believe the Jeep failed to stop at a stop sign in the area and was speeding going 66 mph at the time of the crash in a 45 mph speed zone. Police said the brakes were never applied, the report said.

Police eventually found Geurino’s apartment and interviewed her. Geurino confirmed she owned a gray Jeep but said she wasn’t in a crash. Police said Geurino was evasive and confused during questioning.

Geurino’s husband had a text from her at 2 a.m. June 1 that said she was going to Jackpot Joanie’s on Hualapai. Geurino denied ever being there, even when approached with the text, police said in the arrest report.

Police said Geurino had a swollen lower lip with minor bleeding consistent with being in a crash, the report said. Geurino stated she wanted to talk with her lawyer and she was placed under arrest.

A bartender at Jackpot Joanie’s confirmed Geurino had been there the night before, police said. The bartender told police Geurino arrived around 2 a.m. and left around 4 a.m. after playing poker and receiving some comped drinks. The bartender said he “specifically remembered her drinking five shots of Patron Silver,” the arrest report said.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.