POLICE: Woman gets $7 million bond after 5 kilos of fentanyl seized

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Arizona woman is being held on a $7 million bond after a traffic stop in Greenville led to the seizure of five kilograms of fentanyl.

The Greenville Police Department says 35-year-old Francisca Pastrano, of Glendale, Arizona, was charged with multiple counts of level III trafficking in fentanyl and heroin.

Police say the traffic stop was on Tuesday, May 24th on Highway 264 and Highway 11 Bypass.

Several law enforcement agencies, including Homeland Security Investigations, found that Pastrano was involved in trafficking fentanyl from Mexico into Greenville.

