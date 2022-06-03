Motorcyclist killed in Summerlin crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Summerlin Friday afternoon.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened at Town Center and Garden Mist drives, just north of the 215 beltway at about 12:20 p.m.

Police said the crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.

LVMPD said Town Center was closed for police investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

