Advertisement

More than 500 flights canceled over severe weather

Friday’s cancelations follow the more than 1,600 flights disrupted on Thursday.
Friday’s cancelations follow the more than 1,600 flights disrupted on Thursday.(WLWT / Twitter)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:10 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Airlines canceled more than 500 flights in the United States Friday, according to FlightAware.

The cancelations include areas experiencing severe weather.

A tropical storm system is dumping heavy rains in south Florida, posing a threat of flooding. It prompted airlines to cancel many of the flights into and out of Key West International Airport.

Friday’s cancelations follow the more than 1,600 flights disrupted on Thursday. FlightAware says that was about 6% of all U.S. flights.

More than 400 of those flights were departing from one of the three large New York City-area airports.

Nationwide, travel delays hit more than 6,500 flights on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Las Vegas police vehicle
Motorcyclist killed in Summerlin crash
U.S. Capitol Police found body armor, high-capacity magazines and a BB gun inside the car of a...
Capitol Police arrest man found with fake badge, BB gun, ammunition
Michael Unique Washington Jr., 19, is charged with murder, death of a child in utero during the...
19-year-old charged with murder of pregnant woman at motel, police say
Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference...
Police chief had no radio during Uvalde school shooting, Texas state senator says
A family in Tennessee went from two to four in just a few days, and the new parents are...
‘Instant family’: Couple welcomes son, daughter within days and in different states