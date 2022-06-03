Gun violence rally planned in Las Vegas, Gov. Sisolak expected to attend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Tomorrow is National Gun Violence Awareness Day, hundreds are expected to gather for ‘Wear Orange’ event hosted by gun safety advocates where Governor Sisolak is expected to attend.

Nevada Moms Demand Action are hosting a ‘Wear Orange’ event at 7p.m. Friday at Lorenzi Park. Wear Orange is part of a nationwide effort to bring attention to the recent gun violence throughout the country.

Linda Cavazos, who many recognize as a Clark County School District Board Trustee, has been a member of Moms Demand Action since 2013 as a gun violence survivor.

“I lost my brother, my younger brother many years ago to suicide with a gun. It was not a gun that belonged to him. Like so many other suicides with a firearm in our country I really feel like if he had not had access to that gun he might still be here with us here today,” Cavazos said.

Cavazos was teaching at Basic High School when she lost her brother.

“I was the only one out of every body in our family that was willing to go to therapy and so I did. I joined a survivor support group, the help that I got there and the commonality that I got with people who also lost spouses or children, or siblings, friends is what really helped me make my the decision to change careers,” Cavazos said.

She became a family therapist. She will be speaking at the Wear Orange event tomorrow.

“This is a public health crisis we need everyone in our community to come together this is not-this is not a political issue this is a human issue,” Cavazos said.

She hopes for change at the federal level for background checks and red flag laws.

“I’m married to an Airforce veteran, I am not the owner of the guns he is, but we do have guns in our home so we’re not trying to take anybody’s guns away. I always ask people to look at the phrase gun violence prevention,” Cavazos said.

Usually ‘Wear Orange’ event garners 40 people, Cavazos said they’re expecting over 200 tomorrow.

FOX5 reached out to local gun rights groups, but so far haven’t heard of any rallies planned from them so far.

