Free Fishing Day to be held June 11 in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Anglers in the Silver State can cast their reel without a fishing license on Saturday, June 11, as part of Nevada’s Free Fishing Day.

As part of the annual day, the Nevada Department of Wildlife says anyone can fish in the state’s waters without acquiring a fishing license. Though all other regulations and catch limits still apply.

The department notes that Nevada has more than 200 lakes and reservoirs, 600 streams and rivers, and nearly 400,000 surface areas of sport fishing opportunity statewide.

Anglers can find their local waterways and the fish that can be found there by visiting http://www.ndow.org/Fish/Where_To_Fish/.

The Department of Wildlife will celebrate the day by hosting a Free Fishing Day event along the shoreline of the upper pond at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Boulder City, 1650 Buchanan Boulevard. The department says the event begins with registration at 7:30 a.m. followed by official fishing time from 8-10 a.m.

The event will feature activity stations around the pond and Department of Wildlife personnel will be on hand to help those who are new to fishing or might otherwise need assistance.

Doug Nielsen, spokesman for the Department of Wildlife, said they will have loaner equipment available for those who need it, and prizes will be awarded, though participants must be present to win a prize.

Those interested in attending the event can register on-site the day of or beforehand online: https://register-ed.com/events/view/182746. The department asks those who preregister and are no longer able to attend to please cancel their reservation before 7:30 a.m. Friday, June 10.

