Free drive-thru baby formula giveaway to be held at Las Vegas rec center June 11

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:10 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - HELP of Southern Nevada says it has teamed up with GovPlant to host a drive-thru giveaway later this month.

According to a representative for HELP, free baby formula and other baby supplies will be given to the first 800 clients (with children ages 0-3 years old) at the giveaway on Saturday, June 11.

The event will run from 8 a.m. until noon at Parkdale Recreation Center, 3200 Ferndale Street. Clients are asked to not line-up before 7:30 a.m.

HELP notes that the event is a drive-thru giveaway and items will be given to the first 800 clients who attend. However, the group says walkups will also be accommodated.

Pre-registration for the giveaway is not necessary, according to HELP. However, those attending will be required to provide the following:

  • Parent/Guardian must show valid government issued ID
  • Must have proof of birth for the child – birth certificate, crib card, proof of guardianship
  • Parent/Guardian name on ID must match parent/guardian name on proof of birth

