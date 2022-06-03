Forecast Outlook - 6/3/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Dry conditions and seasonable temperatures are expected for the upcoming weekend with southwesterly winds picking up today through the weekend.

A fire weather warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Southern Nevada along with Lincoln County and Mohave County Arizona.

Dry southwesterly winds combined with relatively low humidity will create the recipe for dangerous fire conditions over the next couple of days. Temperature wise will be seasonal over the next few days with a forecasted high temperature in Las Vegas of 98° temperatures will back off slightly for tomorrow with partly cloudy conditions for our Saturday.

Then Sunday is the beginning of our first real heatwave as a a lengthy streak of 100° plus temperatures will begin with temperatures topping 105° by the middle of next week so brace yourself, the big heat is just around the corner.

