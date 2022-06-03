Disneyland brings back nighttime spectacular shows

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Disneyland has announced that it is finally bringing back its nighttime spectaculars this summer! Disney fans all over the U.S. have been waiting for years for the Fantasmic show to return to Disneyland, and finally, that wait is over.

“We are hoping you guys can come to visit us,” Disneyland cast member Marcy Chavez said. “One of my favorite shows Fantasmic is back!”

Other nighttime shows making a comeback after a long hiatus are Disneyland California’s ‘World of Color’ and the Disneyland Main Street ‘Electrical Parade. ‘Each show will now star beloved, classic characters and some new friends!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.