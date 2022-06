LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Veteran NFL announcer Brent Musburger will no longer serve as the radio play-by-play announcer for the Las Vegas Raiders, he shared Friday.

Musburger alluded to the departure in a tweet posted Friday morning. The Raiders have yet to issue a statement on the departure.

Many thanks to the @Raiders organization for fond memories. I'll miss broadcast partner Lincoln Kennedy and the radio production crew. What's next? I hear Mike Trout might step down as commissioner of his fantasy league. You never know! — Brent Musburger (@brentmusburger) June 3, 2022

