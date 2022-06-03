Advertisement

Arts District mural that was painted over for advertising has been restored

Las Vegas artists worried after mural was painted over.
Las Vegas artists worried after mural was painted over.(FOX5)
By John Huck
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:22 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A reminder of downtown’s artistic culture has been restored.

FOX5 was there when a power washer fired up his pump to undo what many saw as a great insult to the downtown community.

The white wash job was done to erase a mural painted by artist, Xavi Panneton.

The intent was to rent the space out to advertising for other businesses in the area, but it didn’t sit well with a lot of people.

“It brought people to the Arts District, we’ve covered up such an iconic masterpiece of art with an ad, just hurts my soul. It hurts our community,” Lauren Taylor, a business owner in the area said.

The community already feels under pressure to move elsewhere due to higher rents and new development.

“Obviously the community wasn’t too happy about that, and I could see why, it’s a pretty beautiful mural so I have no problem taking this white off and exposing it,” Jonathan, a power washer said.

It became a special place for people living in the surrounding area.

“The manager where I work, she got married in front of that mural. It means a lot to the community , the community spoke up, and I think they realize that,” Justin Dluhy, who works in downtown said.

We don’t know why the building’s owner changed their mind.

A law called the Visual Artists Rights Act protects public art from mutilation. The artist hopes this helps inspire collaboration between business owners and artists to have original artwork downtown.

