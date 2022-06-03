8-year-old drives off in mom’s SUV with 1-year-old sibling in back seat

GASTONIA, N.C. (WSOC) – An 8-year-old in North Carolina drove off in his mother’s SUV with his 1-year-old sibling in the back seat Thursday night.

The child drove nearly two miles before stopping. Both children are OK, but police said they hope the story serves as a lesson to others.

Gastonia police said the boy’s mother handed him the keys to her SUV and asked him to start the vehicle. But not only did he start the vehicle, he took off in it.

The mother frantically called 911, saying she gave her 8-year-old son the keys to her SUV and that he was missing. In the 911 call, the mother said she was unsure if the child took off in the car or if someone else had stolen the vehicle with her children inside.

The family was at a relative’s house when the incident happened, and the boy drove nearly two miles to his own home, stopped, and then took off again.

Officers spotted the vehicle a short time later and got the child to stop safely. They said the roads he traveled are high traffic areas in the city, and the situation “could have ended in tragedy.”

“[Children] are not fully aware of how a vehicle works … they may run over a sibling, they may run over an adult, they may cause property damage, so there are so many things that could have gone wrong in this particular incident and we’re very thankful that nothing did go wrong,” officer Rick Goodale with Gastonia police said.

The boy’s mom said her son accidentally put the vehicle in reverse when he started it, and he got scared when the SUV started moving. He then put it in drive.

The 8-year-old, who was not named, told WSOC reporters that it was a scary ordeal for him, and he drove in the middle of the road to avoid cars. He said he knew to stop at traffic lights because he had watched his mom do it.

Police said the boy is not facing charges, but his mother could face an investigation by the Department of Social Services.

Gastonia is located about 23 miles west of Charlotte.

Copyright 2022 WSOC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.