PHOTOS: Steve Wynn sells Las Vegas mansion for $17.5M

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Casino mogul Steve Wynn has sold his sprawling Las Vegas mansion for $17.5 million.

According to Corcoran Global Living, who represented the seller in the transaction, the $17.5 million selling price marks the highest sale in Las Vegas thus far in 2022.

Located at 1717 Enclave Court, the 15,000-square-foot estate is triple gated and features eight bedrooms and six baths. The home’s primary suite is inspired by the hotel at Wynn Las Vegas with separate his and her spa baths.

Among numerous other amenities, according to Corcoran, the home, which was built in 2001, features a temperature controlled wine cellar, boutique closets, theater room, pool, four-vehicle garage. dog run and more.

The estate has golf, city and mountain views, the listing states. The original list price was $24,500,000.

