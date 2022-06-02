Nevada DMV reports computer system outage throughout state

UPDATE 1:50 P.M.

A spokesperson with the Nevada DMV said in-person transactions have been restored.

If you have an appointment, please keep it but the offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas and Reno may not accept new walk-in customers Thursday.

Web services are still down.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, all Nevada DMV locations are experiencing a major computer system outage.

According to a spokesperson with the DMV the website itself is up but the outage affects all online transactions, kiosks and in-person services.

The DMV currently does not have any further details at the moment.

Offices are able to issue vehicle movement permits, but there is no word on when the systems will be back up and running.

Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.