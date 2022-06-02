Nationwide lifeguard shortage affecting some Las Vegas pools

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A national shortage of lifeguards is making waves across the Las Vegas valley.

The City of North Las Vegas needs 30 lifeguards to help with the summer season. It’s had to offer new incentives, paying $14 an hour for lifeguards and $15 an hour for water instructors.

“At the same time, we also added in some sign-on bonuses. So come in and work for us and we’ll give you $100 after your first day of work, but if you stay the season between Memorial and Labor Day, you get another $400,” Cass Palmer, the director of neighborhood and leisure services with the City of North Las Vegas said.

Anyone 16 years of age and older with experience can apply. So, what’s behind the shortage?

“Historically, the shortages have been because of the ability to drive. Now with gas prices up, the kids want to stay in their local area instead of driving across town, everyone is staying in their local neighborhoods and it’s causing compression on everybody else,” Palmer said.

According to the American Lifeguard Association, up to half of all pools in the country need lifeguards.

Over at the City of Las Vegas pools, it’s a similar story, where availability of lifeguards will affect pool hours this summer.

“We are short about 40 people with cashiers included, maintenance workers, monitors, lifeguards, instructors and pool managers, we are short across the board,” Rachel Harmon, aquatic specialist with the City of Las Vegas said.

Lifeguards are being paid $13 an hour and instructors $15. Certification classes are also being offered.

“We are hiring out of the class, test you on our City of Las Vegas swim test, and then interview you and you are hired, on the spot,” Harmon said.

