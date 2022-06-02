Las Vegas police investigate barricade situation in south valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a barricade situation Thursday morning in the south valley.

According to police, the department received a report of gunfire at a residence in the 9600 block of Crystal Ridge Road, near Silverado Ranch and Pollock, at about 4:41 a.m. Police say that arriving officers learned a male suspect was alone inside the residence and continuing to intermittently discharge a firearm.

“SWAT and Crisis Negotiators responded and are currently attempting to deescalate the incident and get the suspect to surrender peacefully,” police said.

Authorities updated later Thursday morning that the suspect was located inside the residence unresponsive and suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Medical personnel pronounced him deceased at the scene, according to police.

