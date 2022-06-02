Las Vegas high school counselor headed to Ukraine with life-saving supplies

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas high school counselor with a deep connection to Ukraine is spearheading an effort to help its people. She will be on the ground there later this month with suitcases full of donations.

“I think suitcases help people feel human... you feel like a person if your stuff is in a suitcase. You feel like maybe you are traveling instead of fleeing,” said Jeanne Wardle.

Wardle, a counselor at Chapparal High School, lived in Ukraine as a church missionary when she was younger.

“I really loved the country and the people so after I graduated from college I went back, and I taught English there,” Wardle said.

Wardle has continued to visit over the years and stayed in touch with friends. When news of the war broke, she immediately reached out.

“I kept hearing stories about people who were fleeing Ukraine and going to the border with nothing and so I decided that I needed to go… and do what I can to help,” Wardle said.

Wardle came up with a plan to take suitcases and supplies where they are needed most. Her living room is now stuffed with them.

“I am kind of stacking them like Russian nesting dolls… so we can take as many as we can,” Wardle said.

Many suitcases were donated to her after a post on social media.

“I was so shocked by the amount of people who reached out to me and offered suitcases,” Wardle said.

Wardle said she realized how important a simple suitcase can be when a Ukrainian refuge, the cousin of a boy she met years ago, came to the U.S.

“She was coming through the border with nothing but her passport, two outfits, and a backpack... Two of my friends went out and purchased suitcases one filled it with clothes… another friend went to Target and bought everything that this girl could possibly need,” Wardle said.

Wardle will be flying into Poland with three members of her family and the airline is allowing each to take six suitcases at no extra cost.

“Between the four of us we can take 24 suitcases,” Wardle said.

A group in Utah is giving her body armor and helmets for the people. After delivering the suitcases and supplies Wardle plans to go to Live and volunteer.

“I speak Russian so I can help translate... I am pretty much ready to do whatever I need to do,” Wardle said.

Donations can be made at responsibilityfoundation.org or you can find a wish list of specific supplies here: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/W7GMC9URS899?ref_=wl_share

