Highest paying jobs in Las Vegas for high school graduates

(Stacker) - The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.

#20: Correctional officers and jailers

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Annual mean salary: $70,060

- #24 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 2,090

National

- Annual mean salary: $52,340

- Employment: 405,870

- Metros with highest average pay: --- San Jose

-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($96,580)

--- Salinas, CA ($89,100)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,260)

#19: Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Annual mean salary: $71,090

- #264 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 510

National

- Annual mean salary: $74,410

- Employment: 114,930

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

--- Salinas, CA ($110,180)

--- North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($109,740)

#18: Millwrights

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Annual mean salary: $71,830

- #15 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: data not available

National

- Annual mean salary: $59,080

- Employment: 44,400

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,590)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,580)

--- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($80,780)

#17: First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Annual mean salary: $74,860

- #130 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 3,870

National

- Annual mean salary: $72,990

- Employment: 614,080

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

#16: Construction and building inspectors

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Annual mean salary: $75,160

- #52 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 620

National

- Annual mean salary: $66,470

- Employment: 113,770

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New Haven, CT ($121,510)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)

#15: Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Annual mean salary: $75,400

- #80 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,180National

- Annual mean salary: $70,650

- Employment: 287,150

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

--- Eastern Washington nonmetropolitan area ($92,500)

#14: Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Annual mean salary: $75,640

- #57 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 5,070National

- Annual mean salary: $73,500

- Employment: 1,278,670

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)

--- Napa, CA ($92,620)

#13: First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Annual mean salary: $76,200

- #294 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 980

National

- Annual mean salary: $90,120

- Employment: 240,290

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

--- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

#12: Transportation inspectors

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Annual mean salary: $76,580

- #51 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 90National

- Annual mean salary: $81,320

- Employment: 27,360

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)

--- Anchorage, AK ($108,140)

#11: Traffic technicians

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Annual mean salary: $77,500

- #2 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 70

National

- Annual mean salary: $53,140

- Employment: 7,430

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,160)

--- Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($77,500)

--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($76,460)

#10: Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Annual mean salary: $84,440

- #343 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 900

National

- Annual mean salary: $105,100

- Employment: 132,210

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

--- Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

#9: Detectives and criminal investigators

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Annual mean salary: $87,810

- #106 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 480National- Annual mean salary: $89,300

- Employment: 105,980

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)

--- Anchorage, AK ($127,070)

--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)

#8: Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Annual mean salary: $87,990

- #3 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 240National

- Annual mean salary: $51,890

- Employment: 119,380

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,980)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,370)

--- Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($87,990)

#7: First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Annual mean salary: $88,540

- #23 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 110

National

- Annual mean salary: $67,600

- Employment: 53,420

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)

#6: Power plant operators

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Annual mean salary: $92,590

- #29 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 110

National

- Annual mean salary: $81,890

- Employment: 32,960

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Fresno, CA ($129,650)

--- Wenatchee, WA ($123,180)

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,660)

#5: Gambling managers

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Annual mean salary: $96,730

- #7 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 330

National

- Annual mean salary: $85,440

- Employment: 3,240

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($106,830)

--- Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($104,140)

--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($103,210)

#4: Crane and tower operators

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Annual mean salary: $99,990

- #3 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: data not available

National

- Annual mean salary: $64,010

- Employment: 44,060

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)

--- Syracuse, NY ($103,350)

--- Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)

#3: Power distributors and dispatchers

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Annual mean salary: $105,750

- #10 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 50

National

- Annual mean salary: $93,260

- Employment: 9,940

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($131,560)

--- Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($129,570)

--- Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($123,540)

#2: Commercial pilots

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Annual mean salary: $109,540

- #61 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 290

National

- Annual mean salary: $110,830

- Employment: 37,120

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)

--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)

--- Savannah, GA ($177,450)

#1: First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

- Annual mean salary: $115,440

- #47 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 740

National

- Annual mean salary: $97,180

- Employment: 122,310

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

