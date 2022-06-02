Hells Angels suspects appear in court after highway shooting; Henderson Police seek more info

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three men arrested in connection with last weekend’s highway shooting on U.S. 95 in Henderson appeared in court Thursday.

Richard Devries, Stephen Alo and Russell Smith are accused in a shooting that injured seven people after a Memorial Day event in Henderson. Henderson Police said the men are members of the Hells Angels motorcycle club.

Prosecutors said this case may be part of a larger case -- a San Bernardino biker gang killing -- and this shooting could have been in retaliation, according to the state.

The state asked for $1 million bail for each defendant. A judge set the suspects’ bail at $380,000 each. Their next court date was set for June 14.

Henderson Police are now asking for the public’s help to get more information on the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dennis Ozawa at 702-267-4763, HPD at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.