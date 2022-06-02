Guest hits slot jackpot worth over $1.3M in downtown Las Vegas
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:05 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A slots player in downtown Las Vegas started their Thursday with a massive jackpot.
According to the Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, the guest, who was not named, hit a jackpot worth over $1.3 million while playing IGT’s “Wheel of Fortune” machine.
The casino said the exact amount was $1,342,414.70.
No additional information was provided.
Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.