Guest hits slot jackpot worth over $1.3M in downtown Las Vegas

A slots player in downtown Las Vegas started their Thursday with a massive jackpot.
A slots player in downtown Las Vegas started their Thursday with a massive jackpot.(GoldenGateVegas/Twitter)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:05 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A slots player in downtown Las Vegas started their Thursday with a massive jackpot.

According to the Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, the guest, who was not named, hit a jackpot worth over $1.3 million while playing IGT’s “Wheel of Fortune” machine.

The casino said the exact amount was $1,342,414.70.

No additional information was provided.

