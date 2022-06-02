Guest hits slot jackpot worth over $1.3M in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A slots player in downtown Las Vegas started their Thursday with a massive jackpot.

According to the Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, the guest, who was not named, hit a jackpot worth over $1.3 million while playing IGT’s “Wheel of Fortune” machine.

The casino said the exact amount was $1,342,414.70.

🎰 JACKPOT 🎰

Early this AM, a lucky guest reeled in over $1.3MIL on one of our popular Wheel of Fortune slots.



To be exact: $1,342,414.70 🤑

Our slots are on FIRE. Try them out for yourself and hit big in #Vegas!#Jackpot #GoldenGateVegas #DTLV pic.twitter.com/OGv9UGSOYd — Golden Gate Hotel & Casino (@GoldenGateVegas) June 2, 2022

No additional information was provided.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.