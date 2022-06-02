Forecast Outlook - 5/16/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Warm and seasonal temperatures are expected Thursday before a slight cool down commences tomorrow through the weekend. Temperatures are continuing to climb as a weak ridge of high-pressure builds across Southern Nevada.

Winds will be relatively light for today out of a southwesterly direction with a forecasted high temperature of 97° in Las Vegas, which is 2° above our seasonal average for this time of the year. Temperatures will actually “cool down” slightly as we head into the weekend with partly cloudy conditions and stronger southwesterly breezes starting Friday through Sunday. High temperatures through the weekend will top out in the mid-90s.

Temperatures will begin to rebound early next week as we expect the first significant stretch of 100° plus heat beginning by Tuesday. Unfortunately, no rain in the forecast for the foreseeable future. Overall, the forecast is looking seasonable for this time of the year.

