Elvis estate orders Las Vegas chapels to stop using King’s NIL, but can they?

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A May 19 letter from the management company that oversees the Elvis Estate came as a surprise to several wedding chapels in Las Vegas that have used the Elvis brand for years.

“The timing of the letter is kind of suspicious to us. After all these years why now,” co-owner of the Las Vegas Elvis Wedding Chapel Kayla Collins said.

The Elvis estate is cracking down on the King of Rock themed wedding venues and alleges they are using his name, image and likeness without permission.

“There is no intention to shut down chapels that offer Elvis packages in Las Vegas,” a spokesperson for Authentic Brands Group told FOX5. “We are seeking to partner with each of these small businesses to ensure that their use of Elvis’ name, image and likeness are officially licensed and authorized by the estate.”

“I think what’s happened here is commercially it’s gotten big enough here in Vegas where they want a part of the action now,” intellectual property attorney and Howard & Howard partner Jonathan Fountain said.

Fountain has worked many similar cases and reviewed one of the cease and desist letters sent to a Las Vegas chapel.

“The idea of intellectual property rights is if you own them, someone else can’t profit off it without their consent,” Fountain said.

He said the Elvis estate has legitimate copywrite and trademark claims. That includes claims like chapels using the Elvis logo, Elvis music or Elvis in a domain name.

However, Fountain said there’s a better defense for the third claim which is right of publicity. That includes examples like the use of an Elvis impersonator officiating a wedding.

Fountain said it helps there have been no notable objections for decades.

“If anyone is infringing on the right of publicity, and the person that owns that right learns about it and they don’t register with Nevada within six months they have forever waived the ability to enforce that,” Fountain said.

For now multiple wedding chapels said they are holding tight until they receive more information from their legal counsel.

