Echo & Rig among new tenants coming to The District at Green Valley Ranch

Echo & Rig steakhouse coming to The District at Green Valley Ranch.
Echo & Rig steakhouse coming to The District at Green Valley Ranch.(The District at Green Valley Ranch)
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:01 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The District at Green Valley Ranch is showing no signs of slowing down, with two new businesses recently opening and two more to come this fall.

Echo & Rig, a steakhouse and butcher shop, is slated to open in early fall. In 2021, Las Vegas Weekly awarded Echo & Rig’s Summerlin location the reader’s choice award for best steakhouse.

Coming in October is Aerie by American Eagle, specializing in women’s clothing like leggings, bras and underwear.

Now open at The District is Sports Town USA, a local business that sells sports apparel and memorabilia. Additionally, The Shade Store, specializing in custom window shades, has opened its doors.

