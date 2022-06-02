Clark County School District to implement instant alert button at 9 schools during summer session

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The school year just ended and Clark County School District is working on plans to make campuses safer for the upcoming year after numerous violent incidents on school campuses.

The pilot is part of the district’s effort to address school security. The alert system itself, created by Centegix, is a badge that is on a lanyard that staff members wear around their neck.

It has a crisis alert button and a campus wide emergency lockdown button that sends an alert to the school safety team that consists of the principal, the nurses’ offices as well as school officers.

Superintendent Jesus Jara explained how they will prioritize when and what schools will get the system first.

“We have a list of schools that have too many entries, so we started there,” said Jara. “We also looked at the number of calls we get from our police department, and we started prioritizing.”

“The system actually works inside and outside of the building, so think about parking lots, stadiums, baseball fields, playgrounds, etc. so it extends beyond the classroom and beyond the school building,” said chief development officer for Centegix Dr. Roderick Sams.

Superintendent Jara said nine schools will be testing out the pilot program for the alert system over the summer school session.

The new system comes after a serious of violent incidents in CCSD and at schools across the country.

In March, Desert Oasis High School saw several incidents including weapons on campus and campus fights. The principal of the school was dismissed and CCSD Trustees approved the volunteer program “Dads in Schools” to start patrolling CCSD campuses.

In April, a 16-year-old was accused of attacking a teacher in a classroom at Eldorado High School and locking the door behind him. It took several minutes before the teacher was able to get help from police.

In May, a parent barged into a classroom at Legacy High School and verbally attacked a teacher during class. The parent was allowed to walk past administrative offices to the second floor classroom and the teacher said it took more than 15 minutes for help to arrive.

Campus security came under further scrutiny after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two teachers dead. The shooter was able to come into the school through a propped open door and no school police were on campus at the time of the shooting.

