Bureau of Land Management, Nevada prison to host wild horse adoption event

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Northern Nevada Correctional Center (NNCC) and the Nevada Bureau of Land Management will host an adoption event for up to 15 saddle-started wild horses and one halter-trained burro on June 11.

All of the animals have received at least 120 days of training as port of NNCC’s inmate training program. The event will take place at The NNCC, located south of Carson City. Viewing begins at 9 a.m. Bidding for all animals starts at $150.

Each animal, ranging from ages three to eight years old, has their own personality. For example, there is Urban, an 8-year-old Gelding who is, “is always ready to work and is a great listener as well as a loving and dependable horse,” according to the event’s program.

The event program can be viewed at https://on.doi.gov/2jE05uy. Additionally, videos of the animals can be viewed on YouTube at https://bit.ly/3aEmzs7.

