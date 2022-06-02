Advertisement

Amber Heard’s attorney says defamation verdict sends ‘horrible message’

Actor Amber Heard stands with her lawyers Elaine Bredehoft and Benjamin Rottenborn before the...
Actor Amber Heard stands with her lawyers Elaine Bredehoft and Benjamin Rottenborn before the verdict was read at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The jury awarded Johnny Depp more than $10 million in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. It vindicates his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage. But the jury also found in favor of Heard, who said she was defamed by a lawyer for Depp.(Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)(EVELYN HOCKSTEIN | AP)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:34 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(CNN) -- The lawyer for Amber Heard says she believes the jury in the defamation case brought against the actress by her ex-husband Johnny Depp was “confused,” and Heard plans to appeal the verdict.

Both Heard and Depp were found liable for defamation Wednesday in dueling lawsuits against each other. The jury, however, awarded significantly more damages to Depp.

Appearing on “Today,” Heard’s attorney, Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, said “an enormous amount of evidence” that would have helped Heard’s case was suppressed during the trial.

“That’s because she was demonized here,” Bredehoft said of the verdict. “A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed, and it caused the jury to be confused.”

Depp sued Heard for $50 million as he alleges that she defamed him with a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she wrote about her experience with domestic violence.

Depp was not referred to by name in Heard’s piece, but he argued it cost him work.

She countersued him for $100 million over statements Depp’s attorney made in which he called her abuse claims a “hoax.”

The jury found that Heard defamed Depp in three separate statements in the op-ed, and that Depp defamed Heard with one statement by his attorney.

The jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million dollars in punitive damages. The jury awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages and no money for punitive damages.

Bredehoft said that by finding in favor of Depp, Heard’s allegations that he physically and mentally abused her were rejected

“It’s a horrible message,” Bredehoft said. “It’s a significant setback, because that’s exactly what it means. Unless you pull out your phone and you video your spouse or your significant other beating you, effectively you won’t be believed.”

