Aces bring the heat on and off the court this season

With their strong social media presence, the Aces bring the heat to the court and the screen.
By Paloma Villicana
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:48 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Aces are blazing hot this season under new head coach Becky Hammon.

The team has won seven straight games, taking down the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night at the Michelob Ultra Arena with a score of 89-81. The Aces are looking to win eight straight on Thursday night when they host Connecticut again for a 7:00 p.m. tip-off and will be looking to improve to 10-1 overall.

The Aces are undefeated at home this season with a 6-0 record.

Along with their hot start, The Aces’ pregame routine has been heating up as well.

Kris Lumague, Director of Social Media for the Aces, has taken the Aces social media platforms to new heights for the past five seasons. The Aces are the only team in the WNBA with a 360 photo booth, and Lumague said this is “only the beginning” for the endless creative ideas he has for the Aces social media platforms.

Fans can expect to see the Aces 360 photo booth to hit the concourse level soon at the Michelob Ultra Arena to be used for pictures.

