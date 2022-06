LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The U.S. Geological Survey says a 4.1-magnitude earthquake shook the Bay Area Thursday morning in Northern California.

According to USGS, the quake struck near Bay Point, California, at about 5:07 a.m.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 4.1 - 6km NNW of Bay Point, CA https://t.co/VzbtEsbRst — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) June 2, 2022

The quake quickly became a trending trending topic on Twitter as residents tweeted they were awoken by the shaking.

