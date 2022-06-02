Advertisement

2 Station Casinos properties will remain closed through June 2023

Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station
Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station(Luis Marquez/FOX5)
By Matt Kling
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:26 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two Station Casinos properties in North Las Vegas will remain closed for at least another year.

The City of North Las Vegas approved a request from the company to keep Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho “non-operational” through June 2023. Both properties, along with Station’s Fiesta Henderson, have remain closed since March 2020 when casinos shut down in Nevada due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Station Casinos also kept Palms closed before selling it to the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, who reopened it in April 2022.

The Southern Nevada Health District has utilized Texas Station’s parking garage as a COVID-19 testing and vaccination site over the past 2 years.

