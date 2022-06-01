Advertisement

VIDEO: Horse rescued after trapped in trench for 45 minutes

Rescuers were able to rescue a horse after it fell into a trench in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:03 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (CNN) - Rescuers were able to free a trapped horse in Oklahoma earlier this week.

A horse got stuck in a trench on Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City.

Crews said they used a backhoe to dig a hole to create a pathway for the horse to get out.

According to authorities, the process took 45 minutes to rescue the animal.

Officials gave no immediate word on how the horse got into the trench in the first place.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pallbearers carry a casket following a joint funeral service for Irma Garcia and husband Joe...
Mourners say goodbye to Uvalde teacher and her husband
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Biden cites strain on families from infant formula shortage
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
LIVE: Jury sides with Johnny Depp on lawsuit, Amber Heard on counterclaim
More questions are mounting for law enforcement as the investigation into the school shooting...
Uvalde school shooting investigation raising more questions for law enforcement
Police Chief Pete Arredondo is not cooperating with the Texas elementary school shooting...
Uvalde school police chief says he’s still cooperating