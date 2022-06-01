Advertisement

Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Reno

Harris will be addressing the U.S. Conference of Mayors
By Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:09 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to make a stop in Reno on Friday to address the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

Her speech will kick off the first day of the annual meeting, which is hosted by Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve this year. Mayors from across the nation will be gathering from June 3-6 to discuss a wide range of topics, including public safety, the implementation of city resources included in the American Rescue Plan Act and the Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act, climate change, affordable housing, and economic mobility and more.

All sessions will be livestreamed on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nevada is the #4 state with the most legislation that protects trans youth
Perception Las Vegas, a museum for immersive and high-tech digital art installations, will...
Immersive, digital art museum to open on Las Vegas Strip
Nevada State Parks free admission June 11
Free admission to Nevada State Parks on June 11
At the height of the pandemic, the Las Vegas economy was one of the hardest hit in the country,...
Las Vegas sees fastest employment growth in U.S. in last year