Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to make a stop in Reno on Friday to address the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

Her speech will kick off the first day of the annual meeting, which is hosted by Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve this year. Mayors from across the nation will be gathering from June 3-6 to discuss a wide range of topics, including public safety, the implementation of city resources included in the American Rescue Plan Act and the Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act, climate change, affordable housing, and economic mobility and more.

All sessions will be livestreamed on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

