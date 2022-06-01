Siegfried & Roy estate auction to feature show costumes, decor from Las Vegas houses

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas enthusiasts will soon have a chance to own a piece of classic Vegas history as an estate auction this month will feature more than 500 personal items from Siegfried & Roy.

According to a news release, the auction, Siegfried & Roy: Masters of the Impossible, runs June 8-9 through Bonhams Los Angeles.

There are more than 500 items up for grabs from the iconic duo’s professional and personal lives.

The auction house says items will range from costumes from their four-decade career on the Strip to custom luxury gifts and home decor from their two Las Vegas estates, Jungle Palace and Little Bavaria.

Bonhams says Siegfried & Roy “amassed a collection of jewellery, furniture, and decorative objects - ranging from Victorian English clocks to Japanese bronzes. Cartier necklaces, Breitling wristwatches, and other custom jewellery adorned with tigers or lions are also featured, along with one-of-a-kind artwork and collectables from their adventurous lives.”

Bonhams says all proceeds will go towards the SARMOTI Foundation, Siegfried & Roy’s personal charity.

To see items and register to bid, click HERE.

