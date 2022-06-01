Advertisement

Siegfried & Roy estate auction to feature show costumes, decor from Las Vegas houses

Las Vegas entertainers Siegfried & Roy, Siegfried Fischbacher, left, and Roy Uwe Ludwig Horn,...
Las Vegas entertainers Siegfried & Roy, Siegfried Fischbacher, left, and Roy Uwe Ludwig Horn, right, hold four baby white lions at the Cincinnati Zoo, Thursday, April 26, 2001, in Cincinnati. The four cubs were born April 1 to two white lions loaned to the Cincinnati Zoo in 1998 by Siegfried & Roy. The cubs will be on display this summer at the zoo. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)(AP Photo/Al Behrman)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:55 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas enthusiasts will soon have a chance to own a piece of classic Vegas history as an estate auction this month will feature more than 500 personal items from Siegfried & Roy.

According to a news release, the auction, Siegfried & Roy: Masters of the Impossible, runs June 8-9 through Bonhams Los Angeles.

There are more than 500 items up for grabs from the iconic duo’s professional and personal lives.

The auction house says items will range from costumes from their four-decade career on the Strip to custom luxury gifts and home decor from their two Las Vegas estates, Jungle Palace and Little Bavaria.

Bonhams says Siegfried & Roy “amassed a collection of jewellery, furniture, and decorative objects - ranging from Victorian English clocks to Japanese bronzes. Cartier necklaces, Breitling wristwatches, and other custom jewellery adorned with tigers or lions are also featured, along with one-of-a-kind artwork and collectables from their adventurous lives.”

Bonhams says all proceeds will go towards the SARMOTI Foundation, Siegfried & Roy’s personal charity.

To see items and register to bid, click HERE.

