Report: Suspect went 100 mph, caused 2 crashes during Las Vegas police chase

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect was speeding, running red lights and causing multiple crashes as he evaded police in a stolen car, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Christopher Escobar faces multiple charges including DUI, grand larceny and multiple traffic violations after the police chase on May 27, which started at a Taco Bell on Rainbow.

Police said a stolen vehicle, a white Chevy Impala with tinted windows, was reported in the area. Police saw Escobar pushing the vehicle to a nearby gas station.

Escobar then ran toward the Terribles gas station to evade police, according to the arrest report, before he ran toward Burger King in the same parking lot and attempted to get into a black minivan in the drive thru lane. The driver of the minivan drove forward and Escobar ran away again, hiding in a nearby car wash, according to police.

Eventually, Escobar jumped into another person’s Toyota 4Runner, the report said. The driver of the 4Runner said he thought Escobar had a weapon, so he got out of the car. Escobar reportedly hit a police vehicle as he drove off.

The 4Runner then got onto US 95 southbound and was going 100 mph as he evaded police, the arrest report said. Police said Escobar was not maintaining lanes, driving through construction zones, failing to stop at a red light and driving into oncoming traffic.

Escobar eventually crashed into another vehicle and drove away without stopping, the report said. Escobar then hit a median, causing the 4Runner to roll over multiple times, the report said. Escobar tried to run again from police but he was taken into custody.

Escobar was taken to Sunrise Hospital for treatment. Nurses said they found a “white crystal-like substance” fall out of his pants as they treated him. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine, the arrest report said.

Escobar’s bail was set at $100,000, according to court records. His next hearing was set for June 6.

