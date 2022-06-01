Pride Month events in the Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Pride Month in Las Vegas officially kicks off Wednesday with a myriad of events around the Las Vegas Valley.

Here are some of the events celebrating Pride in the Las Vegas Valley:

June 1 - Aviators Pride Night - 7 p.m.: Join The Center to kick off National PRIDE month at the Las Vegas Ballpark with the Aviators. Pride branded merchandise and a portion of ticket sales benefit The Center. For tickets, visit https://fevo.me/3Lusiy3

June 1 - Pride Family BINGO - 6 p.m.-9:30 p.m.: Doors open at 6 p.m. and Bingo begins promptly at 7 p.m. Happening at the Lily Ballroom at Resorts World Las Vegas.

June 2-7 - Las Vegas Stories: A Look Back at the Origins of The Center and other LGBTQIA+ Community Organizations - 8 p.m. at Clark County Library. Join UNLV’s Su Kim Chung and panelists Dennis McBride, John Waldron, Antioco Carillo and Rob Schlegel as we look back at how Las Vegas’s queer residents found community support in those early pre-Center days and learn more about how a kernel of an idea blossomed into the vibrant organization and community center it is today. https://lvccld.bibliocommons.com/events/624294dd0bf5b93700524813

June 3 - Las Vegas Pride Party and Coronation - 7 p.m.-11 p.m. at Freezone Las Vegas - Enjoy performances by current and former Las Vegas PRIDE royalty as we celebrate new PRIDE Royalty representatives.

June 4 - Pride Dance Fitness Celebration - 12 p.m.-2 p.m.: Over 20 instructors representing six dance fitness formats from Las Vegas, Arizona & Washington will lead a 90-minute class.$10 Entry fee https://tinyurl.com/pride-dance-fest

June 5 - Family Equality Day at Discovery Children’s Museum

June 5 - Las Vegas Men’s Chorus Open Rehearsal & Auditions - 1 p.m.-4 p.m. - During these rehearsals, we will welcome new & returning members, start learning new music and have a small audition for new members. No need to prepare anything; our artistic director, Ryan Duff, will spend a few moments with you individually to hear your voice and determine what vocal section would be best for you.

June 5 – Pride Ride with trek Bike in Henderson – 9am – 19 S Stephanie St, Unit 100 Henderson NV 89012

June 5 - Pride Night with the Las Vegas Aces vs. Dallas Wings - 3 p.m. - The Las Vegas Aces are teaming up with Las Vegas Pride for the 5th annual Aces PRIDE Night! For every ticket purchased, $5 will be donated to Las Vegas PRIDE. Show us your PRIDE!

June 6 – Pride Art Exhibit – 7pm – City Lights Art Gallery – 3 E Army St, Henderson NV 89015

June 7 – Mr. and Ms. Henderson Pride Pageant – 7pm – Pass Casino – 140 S Water St Henderson NV 89015

June 8 – Pride Family Bingo – 630pm – Pass Casino – 140 S Water St Henderson NV 89015

June 9 – Henderson Pride Fest – 5pm – Galleria Mall at Sunset – 1300 W Sunset Rd Henderson NV 89014

June 10 – Henderson Pride Fest – 11am - Galleria Mall at Sunset – 1300 W Sunset Rd Henderson NV 89014

June 11 - PrEP Rally - 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Foundation for Recovery, The Center, and Huntridge Family Clinic will throw a PrEP Rally to engage with the community and promote wellness. The event includes HIV/STI testing, PrEP navigation, harm reduction education, immunizations (Hep A, Hep B, HPV), music, food, and community. The event will be at The Center at 401 S. Maryland Pkwy.

June 12 - Las Vegas Pride OUTside Hike - 10 a.m. at Mary Jane Falls at Mt. Charleston - Las Vegas PRIDE is excited to present this monthly event for all ages! With PRIDE OUTside, we invite you to join us each month as we meet in the great outdoors for fun activities. Make sure to plan to arrive at the trailhead before 10:15 AM as we will depart on our adventure at that time. For directions and additional information about this and other PRIDE OUTside hikes, please visit the PRIDE OUTside Event Page.

June 18 – Pride 5k Run./Walk – 4pm – Sunset Park – 2601 E Sunset Rd Las Vegas NV 89074

June 18 - A Beautiful Tomorrow Pride Celebration - 7:30 p.m.- 10:30 p.m. at The Cosmopolitan - Come celebrate PRIDE Month with the best Strip views in Las Vegas on the pool deck at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Enjoy a complimentary hosted bar and vibe with your community and preview the Las Vegas PRIDE Beautiful Tomorrow activities for LGBTQ+ History Month in October. Hosted Bar, featuring signature PRIDE cocktails, DJs, PRIDE giveaways, and more! Tickets from $20 are available here!

June 24-25 - Mesquite Pride. Details coming soon.

June 25 - Pride Family Picnic and Splash Pad Meet Up - 12 p.m.-3 p.m. at Spring Valley Community Park - Come and join us at the pride LGBTQ parents and children meet up at Spring Valley Community Park, 7600 W Flamingo Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89147.Bring your picnic blanket and some snacks for an pride playdate and picnic. We’ll be wearing rainbows for pride so feel free to join in so we’re easy to find. All minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. COVID-19 vaccination required Event will be outdoor All eligible folks should be vaccinated. If you or your children have any cold/flu/covid symptoms please stay home this time.

June 26 - Pahrump PROUD - 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Join The Center for a family-friendly day of community, partners, entertainment and outreach at Nugget, Pahrump, NV.

